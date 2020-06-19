Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Charlton Athletic or not?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have a host of famous supporters, but how well do the club’s fanbase know their celebrity fans? 

It’s often a topic that catches you by surprise, which has led to us putting this 11-part ‘true or false’ quiz together to really test the Charlton supporters.

There’s a few famous faces in here from a host of different backgrounds, but how many of them are Charlton fans?

Take it on and see if you can score 11/11…

1 of 11

Kelly Holmes.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Charlton Athletic or not?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: