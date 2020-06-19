Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Blackburn Rovers or not?

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to resume their season strongly, as Tony Mowbray’s side prepare to take on Bristol City at Ewood Park this weekend.

Rovers have an outside chance of breaking into the play-offs, and sit only three points off sixth ahead of the final nine games of the Championship campaign.

There will plenty of fans supporting Rovers from afar, especially some famous faces who are known for their support of the Lancashire club.

Do these 11 celebrities support Blackburn? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 11 Matt Smith (former Doctor Who) Yes No