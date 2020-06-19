Birmingham City
Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Birmingham City or not?
Birmingham City will be hoping to end the season on a high as Pep Clotet prepares to leave St. Andrew’s at the end of the campaign.
Blues sit 16th in the Championship table ahead of a trip to West Bromwich Albion this weekend, and they will be hoping to resume the season strongly and avoid falling into a relegation battle.
There will be plenty of fans supporting Blues and hoping to see them end the campaign on a high, but do these 11 celebrities support Birmingham?
Take part in our quiz and see if you can score full marks!