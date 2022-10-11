There is no love lost between Stoke City and Port Vale – though it’s been a while since their last meeting at senior level.

That came more than two decades ago, a 1-0 Vale win in February 2002, but Stoke’s U21s did take on Vale in the Papa John’s Trophy a few seasons ago and the rowdy atmosphere outlined the frosty relationship between the pair.

Our latest quiz will test your knowledge of the similarities between the pair, what we’re asking is: Do Stoke City and Port Vale have these 12 things in common?

Quiz: Do Stoke City and Port Vale have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 1. They have both played in the Premier League Yes No