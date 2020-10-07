Quiz: Do Stoke City and Port Vale have these 10 things in common?

They may not have faced off at senior level for several years now, but the rivalry between Stoke City and Port Vale remains one of the biggest in the country.

Differing fortunes may have kept the two teams apart in recent seasons, with Stoke now looking to push for promotion back to the Premier League, while Port Vale are looking to get themselves out of League Two this season.

But just how similar have things been for the two rivals over the years?

Here, we’ve given 10 different situations, and all you have to do is identify whether they apply to both Stoke and Port Vale or not.

1 of 10 Were founder members of the Football League? Yes No