Quiz: Do Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have these 10 things in common?

Sheffield Wednesday will be enviously looking on at Sheffield United as their city rivals grace the Premier League.

It’s been a long stint in the EFL for the Owls, with the Blades winning promotion to the Premier League twice since they last had a taste of top-flight football.

Of course, that doesn’t equate to many seasons and one of the North’s fiercest rivalries has been played out in the EFL over a number of recent seasons.

Here, we pitch the Owls and the Blades back up against each other in quiz form.

Do they have these 10 things in common?

