Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both teams who have been around for long periods of time in English football.

The Blades were founded in 1889 whilst the Owls were founded in 1867.

The two rivals first played each other in 1891 with Wednesday coming out victorious.

Most recently they met in the Championship in 2019 in a game that finished 0-0.

For now they sit league’s apart with Sheffield United in the Championship and Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Both teams sit in the play-off places so we don’t know when they will meet again but for now we are looking back.

We have given you ten facts and you’ve got to tell us if Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these things in common or not.

Quiz: Do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have a stadium under 35,000 capacity Yes No