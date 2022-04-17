Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these 10 things in common?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are both teams who have been around for long periods of time in English football. 

The Blades were founded in 1889 whilst the Owls were founded in 1867.

The two rivals first played each other in 1891 with Wednesday coming out victorious.

Most recently they met in the Championship in 2019 in a game that finished 0-0.

For now they sit league’s apart with Sheffield United in the Championship and Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

Both teams sit in the play-off places so we don’t know when they will meet again but for now we are looking back.

We have given you ten facts and you’ve got to tell us if Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these things in common or not.

Quiz: Do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10

Both clubs have a stadium under 35,000 capacity


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan supporting Barnet FC and Newcastle United. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have these 10 things in common?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: