Quiz: Do QPR and Brentford have these 10 things in common?

Queens Park Rangers and Brentford will both be looking to ignite promotion pushes this season, with the Championship campaign now well underway.

The two West London sides possess a fierce rivalry, and will do battle on the 28th of November for the first time this season.

Their supporters may not have too much in common, but what about the two football clubs?

Do QPR and Brentford have these 10 things in common? Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 10 QPR and Brentford were both formed before 1890 Yes No