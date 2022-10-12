Despite not playing each other much in recent years due to their differing league positions, Southampton and Portsmouth contest one of the fiercest rivalries in English football when they do take to the pitch against each other.

Even though they hate each other, the Saints and Pompey do have some things in common – can you work out which are true or false though?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Do Portsmouth and Southampton have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Have won the top division of English football Yes No