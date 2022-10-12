Barring a cup draw, there will be no meeting between Nottingham Forest and Derby County this season.

Following Nottingham Forest’s promotion and Derby’s relegation from the Championship last season, there are now two divisions between these two bitter rivals.

But for all their differences, there are some things these two sides have in common, and we want to find out if you know what they are.

To date, we’ve given 12 statements related to both Nottingham Forest and Derby, and all you have to do, is confirm if the two clubs do indeed, share those things in common or not.

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Nottingham Forest and Derby have both played in the Premier League in the last ten years? Yes No