As West Yorkshire clubs, Huddersfield Town and Leeds United have an ongoing rivalry when they are in the same division that can get very feisty at times.

But can you work out whether they have any of these 12 facts in common with each other or not?

Have a go at our brand new quiz at Football League World and see if you can score full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how others compare to you!

Quiz: Do Huddersfield Town and Leeds United have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Both clubs have won the top flight of English football more than twice Yes No