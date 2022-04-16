The rivalry between Cardiff City and Swansea City stretches back 110-years.

Both clubs have a deep hatred for the other and consider the games against each other as the biggest of their season.

While they have not always shared the same division, both sets of fans will always be in a great atmosphere when they do face each other.

The rivalry is known as the South Wales derby and has seen both sides come out on top over the years.

But test your knowledge of that history by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common? 1 of 10 Both have yet to win the First Division/Premier League title Yes No