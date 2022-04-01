Initially founded in 1878, West Brom have a wealth of history having played at the top level.

The Baggies were one of the 12 founding members of the Football League in 1888 putting them at the heart of football history.

They have won the first division and second division as champions as well as the play-offs of the third division.

Furthermore they have won the FA Cup five times, the Football League Cup once and the FA Charity Shield twice.

With all their achievements, it’s no wonder they have picked up some celebrity fans along their way and now it’s time to put your knowledge to the test.

We’ve given you the names of 12 famous people, you just have to tell us whether they or not they’re a Baggie.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support West Brom?

1 of 12 Adrian Chiles Yes No