Swansea City have had plenty of exposure, having been up to the Premier League and impressed with their attractive style of play before dropping down to the Championship and trying to go again.

The Welsh outfit are now back on the right track under Russell Martin and will hope to bring the good times back to the club in the near future. That will be good news for their fans and also their celebrity supporters, of which there are a few.

Most teams in the EFL find themselves the subject of interest from celebrities and the Swans are no different. There are plenty of big names who can call themselves fans of the club and will be hoping that they can soon return to the top flight.

If you think you know Swansea then and some of their famous supporters, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and some of their fanbase.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Swansea City?

1 of 12 1) David Hasselhoff Yes No