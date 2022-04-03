Despite being a League One club currently, Sunderland are one of the bigger teams in England, with the stature, history and stadium to prove it.

Therefore it is no surprise that they have a number of famous fans following them all over the world.

But can you work out if these 12 celebrities are really Black Cats fans or not?

Take our brand new quiz and see if you can get full marks – and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to others!

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Sunderland?

1 of 12 Bob Mortimer Yes No