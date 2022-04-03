Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday are currently battling for a place in the League One play-off positions.

Darren Moore’s side are in a tight battle facing the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town and MK Dons.

Moore’s side managed to earn a top six berth going into the international break, but will face a difficult few weeks to maintain their place in the play-offs.

Upcoming games with Bolton Wanderers, MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra will all be massive ties in deciding the Owls’ fate for this season.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

