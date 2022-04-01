Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support QPR?

Published

2 hours ago

on

QPR have given their fans more to shout about this season as they currently sit eighth in the Championship and two points from the play-offs as it stands. 

Under Mark Warburton, Rangers have climbed up the league year on year showing a clear progression although there is no doubt the QPR fans will be hoping they can make the step up into the Premier League sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz to see if you can identify who out of these 12 famous people are QPR supporters and will be the ones keeping their fingers crossed as the season comes to an end.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support QPR?

1 of 12

Bill Bailey


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan supporting Barnet FC and Newcastle United. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support QPR?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: