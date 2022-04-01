QPR have given their fans more to shout about this season as they currently sit eighth in the Championship and two points from the play-offs as it stands.

Under Mark Warburton, Rangers have climbed up the league year on year showing a clear progression although there is no doubt the QPR fans will be hoping they can make the step up into the Premier League sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a quiz to see if you can identify who out of these 12 famous people are QPR supporters and will be the ones keeping their fingers crossed as the season comes to an end.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support QPR?

1 of 12 Bill Bailey Yes No