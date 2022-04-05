Millwall are enjoying yet another promising season under Gary Rowett and have an outside chance of muscling their way into the play-off places.

The Lions have experienced a steep upturn in form in the last couple of months with exciting young forward Tyler Burey breaking into the first team.

Here, we have put together a 12 question quiz to see if you know which of these 12 famous people support Millwall, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Millwall?

1 of 12 Sam Fender Yes No