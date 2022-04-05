Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Millwall

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Millwall?

Published

27 mins ago

on

Millwall are enjoying yet another promising season under Gary Rowett and have an outside chance of muscling their way into the play-off places.

The Lions have experienced a steep upturn in form in the last couple of months with exciting young forward Tyler Burey breaking into the first team.

Here, we have put together a 12 question quiz to see if you know which of these 12 famous people support Millwall, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Millwall?

1 of 12

Sam Fender


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Millwall?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: