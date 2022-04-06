Fulham are going along nicely in the Sky Bet Championship and it should not be long now until they achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Their fans will be rightly delighted with how this season has gone, too, and a number of famous faces will be among them.

How many of the following celebrities in this quiz are Fulham supporters, though? Have a go at the upcoming 12 questions and see if you can get full marks before sharing your scores on social media…

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Fulham?

1 of 12 Is TV presenter Tim Lovejoy a Fulham supporter – Yes or no? Yes No