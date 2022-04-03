Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Cardiff City

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Cardiff City?

Published

1 hour ago

on

Cardiff City are perhaps Wales’ biggest football club and they are also the most prominent as they’re located in the heart of the country’s capital city.

But can you work out if these 12 celebrities are supporters of the Bluebirds or if they are supporters of another club?

Take our brand new quiz at Football League World and see if you can score full marks, and don’t forget to share your score to social media to see how you compare to other Cardiff fans!

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Cardiff City?

1 of 12

Guto Pryce


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Cardiff City?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: