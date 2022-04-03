Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Birmingham City?

Birmingham City supporters will be gutted to see their team at the lower end of the Championship table once again following a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Following years of disappointment, that familiar feeling has returned despite Lee Bowyer and Craig Garnder’s recruitment strategy arguably being on point.

Surely it can’t get more gloomy at this stage though as a club with major potential?

We can’t give you an answer to that question – but we will test you on famous Birmingham fans as we ask you whether they support the second-tier side or not.

Be careful, some of the following celebrities support the likes of Aston Villa, West Brom and Wolverhampton Wanderers!

1 of 12 Jasper Carrott? Yes No