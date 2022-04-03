Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Birmingham City?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Birmingham City supporters will be gutted to see their team at the lower end of the Championship table once again following a promising start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Following years of disappointment, that familiar feeling has returned despite Lee Bowyer and Craig Garnder’s recruitment strategy arguably being on point.

Surely it can’t get more gloomy at this stage though as a club with major potential?

We can’t give you an answer to that question – but we will test you on famous Birmingham fans as we ask you whether they support the second-tier side or not.

Be careful, some of the following celebrities support the likes of Aston Villa, West Brom and Wolverhampton Wanderers!

1 of 12

Jasper Carrott?


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Birmingham City?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: