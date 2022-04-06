Quiz: Did Wycombe Wanderers sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

Wycombe Wanderers are chasing promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Chairboys are currently sixth in the League One table, sitting in a play-off place.

With only five games left in the campaign it is going to be a tight-run race to decide who achieves a top six finish.

The club is in the middle of a seven game unbeaten run that has helped move Wycombe into a prime position to make the end of season promotion shootout.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

