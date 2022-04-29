Wigan Athletic have seen the highs of the Premier League and the lows of administration and near-relegation from League One over the last decade or so.

The team are back on the rise now and have built a squad that has come together and done well in the third tier this campaign. Even players like Will Keane, who is one of their highest goalscorers this season, was snapped up on a free transfer.

With the mixture of youth and experienced heads – all of which have been signed for either modest fees or on free deals – the club have been successful. But how much do you remember about some of their transfers and how much they cost the club?

If you think you know Wigan then and whether they signed these 26 players for a transfer fee or on a free, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the club and some of their transfer business.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Did Wigan Athletic sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

1 of 26 1) Jason Kerr Fee Free