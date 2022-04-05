Quiz: Did West Brom sign these 26 players for a fee or a free?

West Brom’s play-off hopes took a dent at the weekend.

The Baggies lost to their local rivals Birmingham City 1-0 courtesy of a second half penalty from Lyle Taylor.

That has left Steve Bruce’s side eight points adrift of the top six places with the number of games quickly shrinking.

Bruce’s men will be looking to bounce back quickly when they face Bournemouth this midweek.

But for now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

