Quiz: Did West Brom do these 22 things in 2021?

West Bromwich Albion endured a very eventful 2021, starting it in the hope of producing a survival bid in the Premier League and ending it in pursuit of a top two spot in the Championship.

There were plenty of memorable moments such is the norm in following a club that have been as up and down as the Baggies in recent years.

Here, we have put together a 22 question quiz to see if you remember whether these things happened in 2021, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 22

Beat Wolverhampton Wanderers


