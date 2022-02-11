Wigan Athletic have had some good players over the years but which of these men that used to play for the club hit over 20 goals during their time there?

In this quiz, we’re looking at 26 former players and asking whether they scored more or less than 20 goals for the club.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with fellow supporters to see how you compare with them…

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Wigan Athletic players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Will Grigg More Less