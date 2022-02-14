Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Swansea City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Published

52 mins ago

on

Swansea City have been unable to follow up their play-off exploits from last season.

Steve Cooper has since left as manager, which has led to Russell Martin overseeing a transitional campaign for the Welsh club. 

Swansea now find themselves in mid-table, unable to challenge for another play-off place but also not in any significant danger of a relegation battle. 

Fans will be hoping the club is planning for an important Summer ahead as the club looks to get back into contention for a top six finish. 

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Swansea City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26

Leon Britton?


Related Topics:

Irish sports writer

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Swansea City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: