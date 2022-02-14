Quizzes
Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Swansea City players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?
Swansea City have been unable to follow up their play-off exploits from last season.
Steve Cooper has since left as manager, which has led to Russell Martin overseeing a transitional campaign for the Welsh club.
Swansea now find themselves in mid-table, unable to challenge for another play-off place but also not in any significant danger of a relegation battle.
Fans will be hoping the club is planning for an important Summer ahead as the club looks to get back into contention for a top six finish.
Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…