Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sunderland players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Sunderland’s season has unravelled in recent weeks.

Manager Lee Johnson was sacked following a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

The side have lost their last two games since the dismissal of Johnson, while the club’s hierarchy search for a replacement.

On the bright side, Jermain Defoe has returned to the club in a bid to help their promotion challenge.

Sunderland are still fourth in League One, two points away from the automatic promotion places.

