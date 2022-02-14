Sheffield Wednesday have fallen from grace in recent seasons, having once graced the top division only to now be battling for promotion from the third tier.

The Owls have had a torrid time of it recently, being docked points and relegated from the Championship last year. Whilst there have been ups and downs for the club this year too, they are now firmly in the battle for a play-off spot though.

Darren Moore will be hoping he can lead the side to an instant bounce back up to the second tier and he is going the right way about it. They’ve got the goals in the team to do so and they’ve certainly had the goals in their squad in the past too.

If you think you know Sheffield Wednesday then and which players have bagged over 20 goals for them, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Owls and their players goalscoring habits.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1) Atdhe Nuhiu More Less