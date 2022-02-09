Peterborough United will be looking to secure their Sky Bet Championship status for another season moving forwards after making a slow start to the current campaign.

Here we have devised a 26 question quiz about some of the club’s former players that have scored more or less than 20 goals for the Posh.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter.

Best of luck and up the Posh!

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Peterborough United players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did George Boyd score more or less than 20 goals during his time with the Posh? More Less