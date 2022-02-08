Luton Town have been able to turn to some classy operators for inspiration over the years who have managed to help them move up the Football League by delivering the goods in-front of goal.

James Collins played a key role in the Hatters’ promotion to the Championship as he set the third-tier alight with his attacking displays in 2019.

During the current campaign, Elijah Adebayo has managed to reach double-figures in terms of goals whilst Harry Cornick has also produced some eye-catching displays for Nathan Jones’ side.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 26 ex-Luton players scored more or less than 20 goals during their respective spells at Kenilworth Road.

Can you get full marks?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Luton Town players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Steve Howard score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Luton? More Less