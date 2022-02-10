Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Lincoln players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Lincoln City will be looking to finish the season strongly in Sky Bet League One, with the Imps currently struggling to match their performance levels from the previous campaign at present.

Here we have devised a 26 question quiz that takes a look back at players who either scored more or less than 20 goals for the Imps during their stints with the club.

1 of 26 Did Scott Kerr score more or less that 20 goals during their time with the Imps? More Less