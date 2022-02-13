Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Gillingham

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Gillingham players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Gillingham are like any EFL club in that they’ve had their fair share of goalscorers over the years. 

In this latest Football League World quiz, we focus on some of those goalscorers, putting together a list of former players and tasking you with identifying which of them have scored more than 20 goals for the club and which of them haven’t.

It’s far harder than you might think, so scoring 100% would be some achievement.

Take on that quiz below:

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Gillingham players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26

Tom Eaves


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Gillingham players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: