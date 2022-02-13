Fulham have seen plenty of decent players pass through their doors over the years, from their heights in the Premier League to their drop back down into the second tier.

There are players who have banged in the goals on a regular basis and have gone down as Premier League legends in their own right – not just at Craven Cottage. Clint Dempsey for example notched 60 goals during his stint there and played in well over 200 games.

Even familiar faces like Danny Murphy and Damien Duff have also had stints at Fulham and bagged goals – but the question is how many did they score exactly? How many of their players hit that 20 goal mark?

If you think you know Fulham then and whether any of these players bagged over 20 goals, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Cottagers and their goalscorers over the years.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Fulham players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1) Brede Hangeland More Less