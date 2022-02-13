Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Crewe Alexandra

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Crewe Alexandra players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Crewe Alexandra.

Some of those will of course, have had more success than others during their time at Gresty Road.

But do you which players made the biggest impact in front of goal, while playing for the Railwaymen?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Crewe players, and all you have to do is correctly say whether they scored more or less than 20 goals for the club, across all competitions.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Crewe Alexandra players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26

Dean Ashton?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Crewe Alexandra players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: