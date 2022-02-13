Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Colchester United players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Freddie Sears has carried the goalscoring responsibilities for Colchester United this season, finding the net 13 times in total.

Beyond the former Ipswich Town man, no other player in the squad has found the net on more than three occasions – a record they’ll be hoping to change moving forward.

Our focus today is on the club’s goalscorers of the past, what we’re asking is: Did these 26 ex-Colchester United players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 1. Kemal Izzet More Less