Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Bristol Rovers players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Bristol Rovers.

Some of those will, of course, have enjoyed more success during their time at the Memorial Stadium than others.

But do you remember which players had the biggest impact in front of goal during their time with the Gas?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Bristol Rovers players, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they scored more or less than 20 goals for the club, across all competitions.

1 of 26 Rickie Lambert? More Less