Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Blackburn Rovers players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Blackburn Rovers’ push for promotion has come as a slight surprise this season in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray’s side weren’t expected to challenge for the top-two, but they are, mainly thanks to the remarkable goalscoring exploits of a certain Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chilean international has raced to 20 goals in the Championship and has got us thinking over on Football League World.

Using Transfermarkt records, we’ve opted to look at other past Blackburn players who have scored 20 goals for the club, piecing together a bumper, 26-question quiz.

Take on the below quiz and identify which of the following players scored more or less than 20 Blackburn goals:

1 of 26 Adam Armstrong More Less