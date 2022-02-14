Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Barnsley players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

Barnsley have been able to call upon the services of a host of players over the years who have managed to deliver the goods in-front of goal for the club.

Cauley Woodrow and Kieffer Moore spearheaded the Tykes’ promotion push in the third-tier in 2019 by producing some spectacular attacking displays at this level.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Daryl Dike helped Barnsley reach the play-offs last year by making a positive impact during his loan spell at Oakwell.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 26 ex-Barnsley players scored more or less than 20 goals during their respective stints at the club.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Barnsley fans!

1 of 26 Did Daryl Dike score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Barnsley? More Less