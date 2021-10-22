Quiz: Did these 25 Swindon Town transfers actually happen?

Swindon Town are enjoying an excellent season so far in League Two as they aim to challenge for an immediate return to the third tier of English football.

The Robins have recovered well from their relegation and all of the issues that were surrounding the club behind the scenes as they dropped back down to the fourth tier.

Swindon have managed to go six games unbeaten in the league and that leaves them inside the automatic promotion places at the moment.

There is real belief amongst the squad and supporters that they could well make a successful promotion bid this term.

The next few weeks are going to be crucial for Swindon and they will need to try and keep themselves as consistent as possible to remain inside the automatic promotion places.

While we wait to see what happens with Swindon’s form in the coming weeks, we have created a quiz on 25 potential transfers that might or might not have happened concerning the Robins. Can you get 100%!

