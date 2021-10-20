After a slow start to the season, things have started to pick up for Sheffield United in recent weeks.

That has arguably been helped by the arrival of a number of new signings late in the summer transfer window.

But just how much do you do about some of the transfer business done by the Blades over recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 25 Sheffield United related transfer scenarios, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they actually happened or not.

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield United transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Sheffield United have signed Billy Sharp more than once? True False