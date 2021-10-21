Quiz: Did these 25 QPR transfers actually happen?

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to push on in the Championship in the coming weeks by picking up positive results on a regular basis at this level.

After guiding his side to a ninth place finish in the second-tier earlier this year, Hoops manager Mark Warburton opted to bolster his squad by signing the likes of Sam McCallum and Andre Gray on loan in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Sam Field, Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Stefan Johansen all secured permanent moves to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after impressing during their respective loan spells for QPR last season.

With the transfer window set to open again in January, it will be intriguing to see whether Warburton decides to draft in some more fresh faces.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you whether these 25 QPR transfers actually occurred.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow QPR fans!

Quiz: Did these 25 Queens Park Rangers transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did QPR sell Eberechi Eze out to Crystal Palace in 2020? Yes No