Port Vale are looking like automatic promotion contenders in League Two under Darrell Clarke and a successful summer transfer window looks to be key to that.

Vale endured a difficult 2020/21 season with John Askey losing his job but are firmly looking up now under relatively new ownership. League Two is arguably the most competitive of the three Football League divisions and Vale finding value in the market is key to achieving their aims this term.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz on Vale’s recent transfers, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did these 25 Port Vale transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Mal Benning signed from Mansfield Town True False