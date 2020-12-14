Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

Sheffield Wednesday have had a dismal season so far, with the side currently fighting to stay in the Championship.

Whilst there are many issues at Hillsborough, it’s fair to say the fans aren’t too pleased with the majority of the players at the club right now.

But do you know a lot about previous Owls players? Check our our quiz and simply state whether each individual has featured in more or less than 100 Wednesday games in all competitions.

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less