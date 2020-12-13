Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Rotherham appearances?

Rotherham supporters have enjoyed the pleasure of seeing some great players over recent seasons.

From the likes of Adam le Fondre and Alex Revell, to the modern day greats of Richard Wood and Joe Mattock, the New York Stadium faithful haven’t exactly been starved of quality in previous years.

But what’s your knowledge like on former Millers players?

Well you can test yourself in our quiz below. All you need to do is work out which of the following ex-Rotherham players appeared more than 100 times for the club…

1 of 25 Tom Pope More Less