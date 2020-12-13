Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 QPR appearances?

It’s fair to say that there have been plenty of players who have represented Queens Park Rangers over the year.

Some, inevitably, have made more appearances and played a bigger part in the club’s history than others.

But can you remember which players were with the club longer to reach the landmark of 100 appearances for the Hoops?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 former QPR players, and all you have to do is say whether or not they made more or lass than 100 appearances for the club, in all competitions.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 25 Gareth Ainsworth? More Less