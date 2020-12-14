Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

Nottingham Forest have had a season to forget so far, with the side currently fighting to stay clear of the relegation zone.

Whilst there are a host of problems at the City Ground, it’s fair to say the support aren’t too pleased with the majority of the players at the club right now.

Fans will know all about the current crop, but do you know a lot about former players?

Check our our quiz and simply state whether each individual has featured in more or less than 100 Forest games in all competitions.

1 of 25 Did Robert Earnshaw feature in more or less than 100 Forest games? More Less