Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Huddersfield Town appearances?

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce this afternoon, as they prepare to take on Bournemouth away from home.

The Terriers have won their last two games against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, and will be hoping for another positive result today.

Carlos Corberan seems to have the right blend of experienced and young players at the club, with the likes of Richard Stearman and Jonathan Hogg having been there and done it.

