Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Derby County appearances?

Even though things have picked up under Wayne Rooney, it’s still been a season to forget for Derby County so far.

Given the resources available to the Rams, they expect to be competing for the play-offs, but that’s not going to happen in the current campaign.

Therefore, the fans might not be too unhappy to see the back of many of the current crop. However, how much do you know about Derby players over the years?

Check out our quiz and simply say whether the player mentioned has featured in more or less than 100 games for the Rams in all competitions.

1 of 25 Did John Brayford make more or less than 100 appearances? More Less