Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Coventry City appearances?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players who have represented Coventry City.

Some, inevitably, have made more appearances and played a bigger part in the club’s history than others.

But can you remember which players were with the club longer to reach the landmark of 100 appearances for the Sky Blues?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 25 former Coventry players, and all you have to do is say whether or not they made more or lass than 100 appearances for the club, in all competitions.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 25 Stephen Hughes? More Less